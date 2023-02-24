Former president Medvedev says Russia must push its borders as far as possible
Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to eventually ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back its own borders as far as possible.
Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, forecast in a message on social media that what he calls Moscow's special military operation would end with a Russian victory and some kind of loose agreement.
