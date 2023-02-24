Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev talks during a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Barack Obama at the Villa Le Cercle in Deauville, western France, on May 26, 2011, during the G8 summit. G8 leaders meeting in France are to call for an end to the bloody repression of protests in Libya and Syria and for Israel and the Palestinians swiftly to engage in meaningful peace talks. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo by Nicholas KAMM / AFP)
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev talks during a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Barack Obama at the Villa Le Cercle in Deauville, western France, on May 26, 2011, during the G8 summit. (AFP)

Former president Medvedev says Russia must push its borders as far as possible

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to eventually ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back its own borders as far as possible.

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, forecast in a message on social media that what he calls Moscow's special military operation would end with a Russian victory and some kind of loose agreement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

One year on: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped the world

Taiwan sees China taking lessons from Russia’s Ukraine invasion

External backers pour billions into Ukraine in bid to counter war damage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size