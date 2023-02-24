G7 to urge countries against sending military aid to Russia: Japan PM

A virtual Group of Seven summit on Friday will call on countries to not send military aid to Russia, Japan’s prime minister said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“In view of the military support for Russia by third countries that has been pointed out, the G7 intends to call for such support to cease,” Fumio Kishida told reporters hours before Japan chairs the meeting.

He did not single out any nation, though Russia has used Iranian drones in Ukraine, and Washington has recently warned that Beijing is weighing supplying Moscow’s war effort.

China has denied those claims.

Kishida said the talks later Friday would see the group of wealthy nations discuss new sanctions on Moscow as the international community marks a year since Russia’s invasion.

He also declined to be drawn on whether and when he might visit Kyiv.

Kishida is the only G7 leader who has not yet travelled to the Ukrainian capital and the Japanese government has cited hurdles including security and secrecy.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in Friday’s virtual summit and Japan is reportedly considering inviting him to join a May meeting in Hiroshima.

Read more:

What we know so far: China promises a ‘political solution’ on Ukraine war anniversary

Analysis: As Ukraine war enters second year, can US support last?

Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on

