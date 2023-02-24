Theme
FILE - People shout toward Russian army soldiers during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine, on March 7, 2022. According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace. In reality, the Kremlin appears to be in no rush to seal the deal on Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. (AP Photo/Olexandr Chornyi)
Russia Ukraine conflict

G7 to urge countries against sending military aid to Russia: Japan PM

AFP
Published: Updated:
A virtual Group of Seven summit on Friday will call on countries to not send military aid to Russia, Japan’s prime minister said.

“In view of the military support for Russia by third countries that has been pointed out, the G7 intends to call for such support to cease,” Fumio Kishida told reporters hours before Japan chairs the meeting.

He did not single out any nation, though Russia has used Iranian drones in Ukraine, and Washington has recently warned that Beijing is weighing supplying Moscow’s war effort.

China has denied those claims.

Kishida said the talks later Friday would see the group of wealthy nations discuss new sanctions on Moscow as the international community marks a year since Russia’s invasion.

He also declined to be drawn on whether and when he might visit Kyiv.

Kishida is the only G7 leader who has not yet travelled to the Ukrainian capital and the Japanese government has cited hurdles including security and secrecy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in Friday’s virtual summit and Japan is reportedly considering inviting him to join a May meeting in Hiroshima.

