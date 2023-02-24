Theme
Cars and trucks are stuck in a traffic jam as they cross a bridge over the Dniester River toward the town of Rybnitsa in the breakaway region of Transdniestria, in this picture taken from Rezina, Moldova, on May 5, 2022. (Reuters)

Moscow warns of any action against its Moldova peacekeepers

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that any actions threatening its peacekeepers in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniestria would be seen as a direct attack on Russia, after it accused Ukraine of building troops near the region’s border.

“Any action that threatens their security will be considered under international law as an attack on the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.

Russia’s defense ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning to invade Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region after a false flag operation, an assertion that was dismissed by the Moldovan government.

