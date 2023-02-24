Theme
Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, on January 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

On war’s anniversary, Ukraine’s defense minister says planning counteroffensive

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday that his forces were making plans to push Russian troops out of the country, a year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“A year ago, it was difficult for us to get serious weapons. Today, civilized countries see that you are the shield of Europe in the east,” Reznikov told the armed forces, adding: “There will be a counteroffensive. We are working hard to prepare and secure it.”

