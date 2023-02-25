Theme
Ukraine and China two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Flags of China and Ukraine. (File photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

G20 meeting: Germany regrets China’s position on Ukraine war

Reuters
Published: Updated:
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday it was “regrettable” that China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“But for me it was more important that all the others adhered to a clear position of international law, multilateralism and the end of the war,” he said.

Lindner was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance leaders from the world’s major economies in Bengaluru.

He said that he was cautiously optimistic that there could be progress this year on debt restructuring for highly indebted countries.

China is one of the largest creditors to poor nations in Africa and Asia.

“There was a cautious signal from China,” Lindner said.

