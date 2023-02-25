India arrests defense official for sharing sensitive info with alleged Pakistan spy

A senior Indian defense official working in a missile testing range was arrested on Friday for supposedly sharing classified information with a Pakistani spy.

The Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) official shared sensitive defense information for “sexual as well as monetary gratification,” Odisha police were quoted as saying by NDTV.

WhatsApp messages between the suspected spy and the defense official have been recovered following seizure of his devices.

The 57-year-old was posted at the DRDO’s Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a location that is used by India to evaluate the performances of its missiles, rockets and air-borne weapons systems, the report said.

“A senior employee of ITR-Chandipur has been arrested. He managed to transmit some sensitive information regarding missile tests to a foreign agent,” Himansu Kumar Lal, the Inspector-General of Police (Eastern Range), was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He has reportedly been filed under IPC sections 120A and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and the Official Secrets Act.

In September 2021, five contractual employees of ITR-Chandipur were arrested in another espionage case, the Press Trust of India reported.

A contractual employee of ITR-Chandipur was arrested in a similar case in 2015. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2021 for sharing information with Pakistan’s ISI, the report said.

