Tunisian demonstrators raise national flags and protest placards as they take to the streets of the capital Tunis, on January 14, 2023, to protest against their president. (AFP)
Tunisian police arrest Ghazi Chaouachi, a prominent critic of president

Tunisian police on Friday arrested Ghazi Chaouachi, the prominent critic of President Kais Saied, Ghazi’s son said, the latest arrest targeting the president’s opponents.

About 20 policemen searched the house and arrested Ghazi, his son Elyess said.

The arrest comes amid a crackdown on dissent this month that has targeted more than 12 people including opposition politicians, activists, protest organizers and a media figure as well as an influential business leader and two judges.

