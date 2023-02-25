Tunisian police arrest Ghazi Chaouachi, a prominent critic of president
Tunisian police on Friday arrested Ghazi Chaouachi, the prominent critic of President Kais Saied, Ghazi’s son said, the latest arrest targeting the president’s opponents.
About 20 policemen searched the house and arrested Ghazi, his son Elyess said.
The arrest comes amid a crackdown on dissent this month that has targeted more than 12 people including opposition politicians, activists, protest organizers and a media figure as well as an influential business leader and two judges.
