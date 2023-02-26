Elon Musk calls media racist, deflects criticism of Dilbert cartoonist’s comments
Elon Musk called the media racist after a cartoonist he regularly engages with on Twitter faced blowback for encouraging White Americans to avoid Black people.
While discussing a Rasmussen Reports poll in which almost half of Black respondents disagreed or were unsure about the statement that it’s “OK to be White,” Scott Adams, creator of the long-running Dilbert comic strip, said during his YouTube show last week that his best advice for White Americans “is to get the hell away from Black people.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Newspaper publishers, including Gannett Co.’s USA Today Network, denounced the comments and said they’ll no longer publish Adams’ cartoons, which satirize office culture.
Musk waded into the controversy, first by responding to Adams, who quote-tweeted a Washington Post columnist encouraged by the newspaper dropping Dilbert. “What exactly are they complaining about?” Musk asked in a post he later deleted.
When another account on the social network Musk owns spoke out against coverage of Adams, Musk replied: “The media is racist.”
“For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians, “Musk said in another post. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”
Musk unsettled many Black users of Twitter Inc. last year by repeatedly saying past management had gone too far in moderating content on the platform, and had infringed on free speech as a result.
Shortly after taking over the company, he made fun of #StayWoke t-shirts he found at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters that dated back to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Tesla Inc. is facing a lawsuit by the California Civil Rights Department that accuses the company of engaging in a pattern of racial harassment and bias at its electric-vehicle factory. Tesla published a blog post responding to the allegations before the agency filed suit in February 2022.
In June, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a cause finding against Tesla that closely parallels California’s allegations, according to the company. Tesla said last month that it was in the process of setting up a mandatory mediation with the federal agency.
Read more:
Elon Musk’s Twitter ownership begins with firings, uncertainty
Elon Musk makes fun of Twitter t-shirts linked to BLM protests
Twitter’s ban on Trump after Capitol attack was ‘grave mistake’: Elon Musk
-
Musk orders India Twitter staff to shut two offices in cost-cutting moveTwitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the ... World News
-
Musk’s tweet of his dog as new Twitter CEO sends crypto DOGE, FLOKI soaringThe prices of cryptocurrencies DOGE and FLOKI went soaring on Wednesday after Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog captioned “The new CEO of Twitter ... Banking & Finance
-
‘Twitter is quite the roller coaster’: Elon Musk tells Dubai World Government SummitBillionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk said “Twitter is quite the rollercoaster” at Dubai’s World Government Summit (WGS) on Wednesday as he explained his ... World News
-
Elon Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year, filing showsTesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world’s most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the US ... World News
-
Elon Musk forced algorithm change on Twitter to boost his tweets: ReportElon Musk had Twitter Inc. engineers working late on Sunday to alter his social network’s algorithm and prioritize his tweets, resulting in a glut of ... World News
-
Elon Musk says he saved Twitter from bankruptcy, on track to ‘breakeven’Elon Musk says Twitter Inc. is “trending to breakeven” after he had to save it from bankruptcy.The billionaire said in a tweet Sunday that the last ... Technology
-
Twitter's trust and safety head ignores protocol for requests from Elon MuskOn a day hundreds of Twitter Inc. employees were debating whether to resign, Ella Irwin showed up with a pep talk. Elon Musk had offered her a ... Technology
-
Elon Musk refutes report that Twitter run by a fifth of employees than pre-takeoverTwitter Inc has about 2,300 active employees, Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Saturday after a report on Friday claimed, citing internal records, that ... Technology
-
Elon Musk breaks world record for largest loss of personal fortune in historyUS entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, according to a report from the ... Business
-
Musk says drastic cost-cutting averted $3 billion Twitter shortfallTwitter Inc. boss Elon Musk said the platform was on course to hit $3 billion of negative cash flow prior to the recent round of severe ... Technology
-
Musk says he’ll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacementElon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone ... World News
-
Twitter’s ban on Trump after Capitol attack was ‘grave mistake’: Elon MuskTwitter’s ban on then President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters was a “grave mistake” that had to ... World News
-
Elon Musk makes fun of Twitter t-shirts linked to BLM protestsElon Musk is courting more controversy at Twitter Inc., posting a video making fun of old t-shirts at the social media service that date back to the ... World News
-
Elon Musk’s Twitter ownership begins with firings, uncertaintyElon Musk became Twitter Inc’s new owner on Thursday, firing top executives he had accused of misleading him and providing little clarity over how he ... Technology