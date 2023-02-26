Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Care Flight medical transport plane carrying a patient and four others that crashed the day before is seen Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Lyon County, Nev. All five people on board were killed. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
A Care Flight medical transport plane carrying a patient and four others that crashed the day before is seen Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Lyon County, Nev. All five people on board were killed. (AP)

Five dead after US medical transport plane crashes in Nevada

AFP, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A medical transport plane crashed in the western US state of Nevada, killing all five on board, its operator said Saturday.

The plane went off radar Friday night outside the arid town of Stagecoach, near Nevada’s border with California, REMSA Health said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the statement said.

In addition to the pilot, the plane was carrying a nurse, a paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member, REMSA Health noted.

While the circumstances around the crash have yet to be confirmed, it occurred as a major winter storm pummels the US west coast, delivering feet of snow in the high mountains and even blanketing usually warm areas in southern California.

Almost 100,000 customers in California were without power Saturday evening, according to the PowerOutage.us tracker.

Major roads were also closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

Read more:

Two Black Hawk crew members killed in Alabama helicopter crash

Saudi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing

Iran sports minister suffers brain bleed in helicopter crash, one dead: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size