Five dead after US medical transport plane crashes in Nevada
A medical transport plane crashed in the western US state of Nevada, killing all five on board, its operator said Saturday.
The plane went off radar Friday night outside the arid town of Stagecoach, near Nevada’s border with California, REMSA Health said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the statement said.
In addition to the pilot, the plane was carrying a nurse, a paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member, REMSA Health noted.
While the circumstances around the crash have yet to be confirmed, it occurred as a major winter storm pummels the US west coast, delivering feet of snow in the high mountains and even blanketing usually warm areas in southern California.
Almost 100,000 customers in California were without power Saturday evening, according to the PowerOutage.us tracker.
Major roads were also closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Read more:
Two Black Hawk crew members killed in Alabama helicopter crash
Saudi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
Iran sports minister suffers brain bleed in helicopter crash, one dead: State media
-
Households, businesses without power in Los Angeles as storms bring rain and snowNearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, ... World News
-
New Jersey water park reopens after decorative helicopter fell hurting fourA damaged rope led to the plunge of a decorative helicopter into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park last weekend, injuring four people, state ... World News
-
Activist Erin Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after train crashWorried residents packed a high school auditorium Friday as activist Erin Brockovich and attorneys warned of long-term health and environmental ... World News