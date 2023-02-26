Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, February 23, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Putin says Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability

Reuters, Moscow
President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

“In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine.

