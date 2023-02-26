Theme
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speaks with journalists before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speaks with journalists before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works

Reuters
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on Sunday.

“On the agenda now is the organization of a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs in a quadripartite format,” TASS news agency cited Bogdanov as saying in an interview.

“The mode of it and the terms are being worked out.” No further details were provided.

In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.

