Australian government to overhaul cyber security rules

The Australian government on Monday said it planned to overhaul its cyber security rules and set up an agency to oversee government investment in the field and help coordinate responses to hacker attacks.
The move follows a rise in cyber attacks since late last year with breaches reported by at least eight companies, including health insurer Medibank Private Ltd and telco Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Current cyber security rules, government policies and regulations “are simply not at the level that we need them to be,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a meeting with industry leaders and experts.
“This is really fast moving. It’s a rapidly evolving threat, and for too many years Australia has been off the pace,” Albanese said.
The government will set up a coordinator for cyber security, supported by a national office within the department of home affairs, tasked with ensuring government agencies work together during cyber incidents.
The coordinator will also oversee the government’s investment strategies on cyber security and help lead the response when hackers attack.
The government has published a discussion paper on a new cyber security strategy, which it aims to implement next year, and is seeking feedback on how businesses can improve their cyber security in partnership with the government.
Though the government and the private sector are undertaking critical security measures, the current rules do not ensure smooth coordination during cyber incidents, Minister for Home Affairs, Clare O’Neil said, blaming the previous government for implementing them.
“That law was bloody useless, like not worth being printed on the paper when it came to actually using it in a cyber incident,” O’Neil told ABC Radio in an interview. “They’re not fit for purpose at the moment, and I do think they need reform.”
Read more:
Australian defense minister aims to reassure Thailand over nuclear subs
Australia, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea patrols
Australian spy chief calls veteran military pilots training rivals as ‘lackeys’
-
Australian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea: ReportAn Australian professor, held for a week by armed men in a remote part of Papua New Guinea, has been released along with two local colleagues, the ... World News
-
Olympics: Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete banThe Australian government said on Tuesday it was aligned with 34 other nations on the call for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban ... World News
-
Shark kills Australian tourist swimming off Pacific islandA shark killed a 59-year-old Australian tourist on Sunday near a crowded beach in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, authorities said.For ... World News