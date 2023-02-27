Theme
A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign is seen on the Ireland and Northern Ireland border reminding motorists that the speed limits will change from kilometres per hour to miles per hour on the border in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Britain, EU reach agreement on Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade: Source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, a government source said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce the deal on Monday after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

