Taliban forces kill ISIS members in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Official

Taliban security forces killed two militants from ISIS and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the spokesman for the Taliban government said Monday.

The regional affiliate of the ISIS is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the main Taliban government spokesman in Kabul, the operation took place in a residential neighborhood, targeting ISIS militants who were planning to organize attacks in the Afghan capital. He said the Kher Khana neighborhood is an important ISIS hideout.

There was no immediate comment from ISIS.

Mujahid said two ISIS members were killed and one was arrested, and ammunition and military equipment were seized in the raid. There were no casualties among the Taliban forces during in the operation, he added.

The Taliban swept across the country in mid-August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were in the last weeks of their final withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The international community has not recognized the Taliban government, wary of the harsh measures they have imposed since their takeover, restricting rights and freedoms, especially for of women and minorities.

