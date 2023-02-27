Theme
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), sit with an Arab tribal fighter (L) in a house in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. (Reuters)
Three killed in Turkish drone strike against YBS fighters in Iraq

Reuters, Mosul
A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Monday killed three fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Iraqi Kurdistan’s counterterrorism service said.

A local commander and two fighters were in their vehicle in the Sinjar area at around 0910 GMT when the drone strike hit them, the service said in a statement.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

