Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding ISIS in Syria

A Danish-Bosnian woman evacuated from a Syrian detention camp in 2021 was sentenced by a Danish district court on Tuesday to four years in prison and stripped of her Danish citizenship for aiding ISIS militants.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old traveled to Syria with her husband and their children in February 2015 and worked as a housewife in the ISIS stronghold Raqqa.

Elmina Aljic, who still holds a Bosnian citizenship, admitted to the court that she aided the militant group by working as a housewife, according to her lawyer.

She has yet to decide whether to appeal the sentence, the lawyer added.

In 2021, three women and 14 children were evacuated from Syria to Denmark. Upon arriving in Denmark the women were arrested and charged with aiding a terrorist organization and illegally traveling to a conflict zone.

Last year, one of the three was sentenced to three years in prison.

Read more:

Taliban kill top ISIS commander in Afghanistan

Four Iraqi soldiers killed in raid on suspected ISIS fighters

American sniper, weapons trainer for ISIS on trial in US