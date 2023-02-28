Elon Musk reclaims title as world’s richest person

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

A rally in Tesla stock raised Musk from second place – where he has been for more than two months – back to first.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In January, Musk broke the record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history after losing approximately $182 billion since November 2021, Forbes magazine reported.

He lost his title as richest person when Tesla’s stock slumped last year after the famed businessman bought social media platform Twitter for around $44 billion.

As of Monday, the Tesla chief’s net worth was $187 billion after the markets closed, the Bloomberg report showed.

Musk is ranked ahead of CEO of French luxury brand LVMH Bernary Arnualt, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Read more:

Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI’s ChatGPT rival: Reports

Elon Musk calls media racist, deflects criticism of Dilbert cartoonist’s comments

Tesla recalls over 300,000 ‘full self-driving’ cars after safety issue