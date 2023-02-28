European Parliament to ban TikTok from staff phones: EU official

The European Parliament has decided to ban Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from staff phones for security reasons, an EU official said on Tuesday, the latest EU institution to do so.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The ban will also apply to private devices with Parliament email and other network access installed on them, the official said, adding that the decision is expected to be announced soon.

The European Commission and the EU Council last week banned TikTok from staff phones, underlining growing concerns about the company owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and whether China’s government could use its app to harvest users’ data or advance its interests.

Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions. TikTok is banned on US Senate employees’ government-owned devices, with Canada adopting a similar decision on Monday. India has banned the app too.

Read more:

EU says Israel deporting MEP ‘deeply disappointing’

EU parliament votes to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2035

Kurd protest disrupts European Parliament