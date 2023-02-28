Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Northern Lights seen in the UK. (Twitter(
Northern Lights seen in the UK. (Twitter(

In photos: Northern Lights seen across UK in rare display for second night running

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Northern Lights graced the UK’s skies for a second consecutive night, with stunning displays observed in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, and glimpses in North Wales.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Northern Lights in Dorset, UK. (Twitter)
Northern Lights in Dorset, UK. (Twitter)

Even further south, the lights were seen in Somerset, Cheshire, and Lancashire, following rare sightings on Sunday night.

Northern Lights seen in the UK. (Twitter)
Northern Lights seen in the UK. (Twitter)

The UK’s Met Office attributed these sightings to a powerful geomagnetic storm and clear skies in southern regions, caused by a coronal hole high-speed stream and a rapid coronal mass ejection.

Northern Lights seen in the UK. (Twitter(
Northern Lights seen in the UK. (Twitter(

The Met Office suggests that there could be another opportunity to see the Northern Lights tonight.

Read more:

Rare green comet will appear in night sky for first time since Stone Age

NASA’s James Webb Telescope reveals molecular, chemical origins of distant planet

In pictures: Moon turns blood-red in last total lunar eclipse until 2025

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size