In photos: Northern Lights seen across UK in rare display for second night running

The Northern Lights graced the UK’s skies for a second consecutive night, with stunning displays observed in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, and glimpses in North Wales.

Even further south, the lights were seen in Somerset, Cheshire, and Lancashire, following rare sightings on Sunday night.

The UK’s Met Office attributed these sightings to a powerful geomagnetic storm and clear skies in southern regions, caused by a coronal hole high-speed stream and a rapid coronal mass ejection.

The Met Office suggests that there could be another opportunity to see the Northern Lights tonight.

