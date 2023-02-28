In photos: Northern Lights seen across UK in rare display for second night running
The Northern Lights graced the UK’s skies for a second consecutive night, with stunning displays observed in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, and glimpses in North Wales.
Even further south, the lights were seen in Somerset, Cheshire, and Lancashire, following rare sightings on Sunday night.
The UK’s Met Office attributed these sightings to a powerful geomagnetic storm and clear skies in southern regions, caused by a coronal hole high-speed stream and a rapid coronal mass ejection.
The Met Office suggests that there could be another opportunity to see the Northern Lights tonight.
Rare green comet will appear in night sky for first time since Stone AgeA green comet will soon pass by Earth for the first time in 50 millennia, the last time it appeared in the night sky was during the Stone Age.Comet ... Life
Rare comet to light up UAE skies: Where to watch once-in-a-lifetime celestial eventResidents of the United Arab Emirates will have the rare opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime comet from the outer solar system as it makes its ... Life
Largest comet ever seen is heading towards solar systemThe largest comet ever observed is heading towards the solar system, according to a NASA statement.For the latest headlines, follow our Google News ... World News