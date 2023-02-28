Indian security forces in 12-hour battle against Kashmir militants after killing

Indian security forces shot dead two militants in Kashmir on Tuesday during a 12-hour battle in the disputed region in which a soldier was also killed, the chief of police said.

The battle occurred in a village south of Srinagar after security forces launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a Hindu security guard who was shot dead on Sunday in another nearby village, Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said.

“One of the slain militants, Aquib Mushtaq, was responsible for killing (security guard) Sanjay Kumar Nath,” he said.

On Monday, members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party held a protest in Kashmir against the killing.

Hindus and Sikhs are minorities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley, and are often the target of militants fighting the Indian government. The region saw a surge in violence last year, which triggered a widespread security crackdown.

India and neighboring Pakistan claim the Himalayan region - that also includes the Hindu-dominated Jammu - in full but only rule parts of it. India says Pakistan supports the insurgency in Kashmir, a charge Pakistan denies.

Ten Kashmir Hindus were killed in the last two years in a wave of target killings in Kashmir by suspected militants.

