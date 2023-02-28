Pakistani court issues arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan

A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he did not appear in a hearing for a complaint filed by the Election Commission that the opposition leader did not declare his assets, his lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said.

An additional session judge in Islamabad handed down the order after Khan repeatedly failed to appear in his court to avoid indictment, Geo television channel reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified the former cricket star in October last year for hiding money earned from selling state gifts received as the premier.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

Read more:

Pakistani police arrest prominent Imran Khan supporter

Pakistan court grants bail to Imran Khan aide

Ally of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan jailed ahead of trial