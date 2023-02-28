Pilot injured in Russian Arctic helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed near Russia’s Arctic port of Murmansk, leaving a pilot with “serious” injuries and three other people only slightly hurt, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said Tuesday.
According to a ministry statement, nine people were travelling in the Mi-8 aircraft from Krasnoschelye to Lovozero, two remote outposts in Russia’s Kola Peninsula east of Murmansk.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The statement said the crash may have been caused by the pilots likely losing control of the aircraft after drifting into a snowy gust.
It added that emergency crews were dispatched to the crash site.
Read more:
US President Biden’s new Arctic strategy foresees competition with Russia, China
Russia: Sweden, Finland joining NATO could accelerate militarization of Arctic region
-
Hackers behind air raid alerts across Russia: OfficialRussian authorities said Tuesday that several regional television and radio stations that have recently broadcast air raid alerts had been breached by ... World News
-
Russia, Azerbaijan criticize EU’s Armenia border missionMoscow and Baku on Tuesday criticized the deployment of an expanded EU monitoring mission to Armenia’s volatile border with Azerbaijan.Arch Caucasus ... World News
-
Russia accuses US of preparing a ‘toxic chemicals’ provocation in UkraineThe United States is planning a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.For all the latest ... World News
-
US says China siding with Russia in Ukraine war, questions Beijing’s peacemaker roleChina has “very clearly” taken Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, calling into question ... World News