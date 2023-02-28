Russia says Ukraine launched attempted drone attacks on Russian territory
Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight, but said the attacks had failed.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.
“Overnight, the Kyiv authorities attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
It said its anti-drone defense systems had repelled the attacks, causing the drones to veer off course and fail to inflict any damage.
“Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight paths. One fell into a field, the other, deviating from its trajectory, did not harm the intended target,” it said.
Russian state news agencies had earlier reported a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region, around 240 kilometers (149 miles) south-east of Crimea, after a drone was spotted flying overhead.
