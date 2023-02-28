Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers work in the area near the scene of a train crash in Recklinghausen, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers work in the area near the scene of a train crash in Recklinghausen, Germany, on February 2, 2023. (Reuters)

Shooter seriously injures one, himself near German primary school

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before critically injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck said.

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

Read more:

US, Poland and Germany may hold joint maneuvers: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size