Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during joint statements with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, a day before the start of the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. NATO returns to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions and where it intends to repeat its vow that Ukraine, now suffering through the tenth month of a war against Russia, will be able to join the world's biggest military alliance one day. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during joint statements with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine will join NATO in ‘long- term’: Stoltenberg

AFP, Helsinki
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term”, but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining an independent nation in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital Helsinki.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Stoltenberg added that “the issue now is that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation, and therefore we need to support Ukraine.”

After Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the US-led military alliance to grant his country a fast-track membership.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022, shortly after it was invaded, and was granted candidate status in June.

When the war ends “we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” Stoltenberg told a press conference with Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin.

“President Putin cannot continue to attack neighbors. He wants to control Ukraine and he is not planning for peace, he is planning for more war.”

Spooked by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in May of 2022.

“I see that the future of Ukraine is to be part of the European Union and also a member of NATO,” Marin added.

Turkey and Hungary are the only remaining members yet to ratify the Finnish and Swedish bids to join the alliance.

Stoltenberg said that “both Finland and Sweden have delivered on what they promised in the trilateral agreement they made with Turkey last June in Madrid.”

“The time is now to ratify and to fully welcome Finland and Sweden as members,” he said.

Read more:

Russia says Ukraine launched attempted drone attacks on Russian territory

France spent 630 million euros hosting Ukrainian refugees in 2022

Hackers’ behind air raid alerts across Russia: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size