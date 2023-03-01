China and Belarus call for Ukraine peace in joint statement

China and Belarus have agreed to a joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

“(They) expressed deep concern about the development of the armed conflict in the European region and extreme interest in the soonest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine,” Belta reported, citing a joint statement between China and Belarus.

China President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with Belarus to promote the healthy and stable development of bilat-eral relations at the highest level, state media reported on Wednesday.

Xi also said China and Belarus should support each other in “safeguarding their own core interests, oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs, and safeguard the sovereignty and political security of the two countries.”

On Wednesday, China and Belarus also signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in economy and trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, health, tourism, and sports, Xinhua News reported.

