Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing, China, on March 1, 2023. (Reuters)
China to work with Belarus to promote bilateral ties: State media

Reuters, Beijing
China President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with Belarus to promote the healthy and stable development of bilat-eral relations at the highest level, state media reported on Wednesday.

Xi also said China and Belarus should support each other in “safeguarding their own core interests, oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs, and safeguard the sovereignty and political security of the two countries.”

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was in Beijing attending several state meetings. The two heads of state signed a joint statement firming up the further development of an “all-weather” and comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries, according to state media.

In September last year, Xi and Lukashenko announced an “all-weather” strategic partnership, in a step-up in bilateral ties. China signed a “no limits” partnership with close Belarus ally Russia just before Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago.

On Wednesday, China and Belarus also signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in economy and trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, health, tourism, and sports, Xinhua News reported.

