Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to void conviction in Jeffrey Epstein case
Ghislaine Maxwell asked a US appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying she was immune from prosecution and citing a slew of errors that allegedly tainted her trial.
In a Tuesday night filing with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Maxwell said that if her conviction and the underlying indictment were not thrown out, she deserved a new trial or a resentencing.
Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Epstein died in 2019.
