This combination of pictures created on July 2, 2020 shows Ghislaine Maxwell (L) during an event on September 20, 2013 in New York City and an undated handout photo obtained on July 11, 2019 courtesy of the New York State Sex Offender Registry of Jeffrey Epstein (R). (AFP)
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to void conviction in Jeffrey Epstein case

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ghislaine Maxwell asked a US appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying she was immune from prosecution and citing a slew of errors that allegedly tainted her trial.

In a Tuesday night filing with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Maxwell said that if her conviction and the underlying indictment were not thrown out, she deserved a new trial or a resentencing.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Epstein died in 2019.

Read more:

Ghislaine Maxwell handed 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking

