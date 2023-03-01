No plans to meet Russian, Chinese counterparts at Delhi G20 meetings: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he has no plans to meet either the foreign ministers of Russia or of China during the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in New Delhi.
Blinken was on a brief tour of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and will head to the Indian capital for the G20 meeting, where Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine will be an important part of discussions.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang are attending the meeting.
“No plans to see either (China or Russia’s foreign ministers) at the G20, although I suspect that we will certainly be in group sessions of one kind of another together,” Blinken told reporters in the Uzbek capital.
A Russian foreign ministry official said Lavrov was aiming to meet at least seven foreign ministers before India hosts a welcome dinner on Wednesday for delegates from 40 countries. The main G20 meetings will be held on Thursday.
During his trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Blinken met with counterparts from all five Central Asian countries that used to be ruled from Moscow and have strong trade links with Beijing, ahead of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.
The United States is engaged in continuous diplomatic activity to rally the world to oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began more than a year ago.
Read more:
Host India pushes Russia, China to join G20 consensus on Ukraine ‘war’ wording
Blinken backs Kazakhstan sovereignty as Ukraine raises fears
-
Host India pushes Russia, China to join G20 consensus on Ukraine ‘war’ wordingIndia is seeking to convince Moscow and Beijing to go along with a consensus on describing Russia’s war in Ukraine, similar to the one reached by ... World News
-
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet in New DelhiForeign ministers from around the world meet in New Delhi this week in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine and spiraling US-China tensions, with ... World News
-
Russia says West ‘destabilized’ G20 talks: MinistryRussia on Saturday accused the West of destabilizing the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in India by trying to force through a joint statement on ... World News
-
G20 meeting: Germany regrets China’s position on Ukraine warGerman Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday it was “regrettable” that China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia’s ... World News
-
China seeks to water down G20 statement on Ukraine: SourcesG20 finance ministers struggled Saturday to agree on a joint statement on the global economy at talks in India, with China seeking to water down any ... World News