US approves sale of Javelin missiles to UK, Pentagon says

The US has approved the sale of 600 Javelin missiles to the UK in a deal worth $125 million, according to the Pentagon.

The UK has requested to buy up to 600 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, including 12 fly-to-buy missiles, a statement from the Pentagon on Tuesday read.

Also included in the deal would be US government technical assistance and other elements of logistics and program support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the Pentagon said.

The Javelin, a US anti-tank missile, can destroy targets from several miles away. Thousands of Javelins have been sent or pledged to Ukraine by Washington since the Russian invasion in February 2022. The shoulder-launched missile has since become heavily sought after by other countries.

