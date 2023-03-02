Theme
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (top L) walks past Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (lower) during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Blinken, Lavrov spoke briefly on margins of G20 meeting in New Delhi

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a senior US State Department official said.

At the meeting Blinken underscored to Lavrov that Washington is prepared to support Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes, the official said.

