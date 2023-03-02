Blinken, Lavrov spoke briefly on margins of G20 meeting in New Delhi
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a senior US State Department official said.
At the meeting Blinken underscored to Lavrov that Washington is prepared to support Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes, the official said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russian forces clash with Ukrainian sabotage group in border region