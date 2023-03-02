India PM Modi calls for “common ground” on global issues at G20 meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders to find “common ground” on divisive issues on Thursday as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc where Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine is taking center-stage.

“We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can,” Modi said in a video message that was broadcast before the first session of the foreign ministers’ meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

