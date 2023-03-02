Lufthansa flight diverted to Virginia after turbulence, seven hospitalized

A Lufthansa flight that experienced “significant turbulence” was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

Flight 469 from Austin, Texas, had been headed to Frankfurt, Germany, but landed safely Wednesday evening at the airport in Virginia, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Crews responded to the flight and took seven people to hospitals with injuries that were believed to be minor, Cabbage said.

Read more:

Global CO2 emissions hit a record even as Europe’s decline