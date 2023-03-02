Theme
A file photo shows a Lufthansa Airlines Boeing 747-8 lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on March 13, 2020. (AFP)
Lufthansa flight diverted to Virginia after turbulence, seven hospitalized

The Associated Press
100% Font Size

A Lufthansa flight that experienced “significant turbulence” was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

Flight 469 from Austin, Texas, had been headed to Frankfurt, Germany, but landed safely Wednesday evening at the airport in Virginia, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said.

Crews responded to the flight and took seven people to hospitals with injuries that were believed to be minor, Cabbage said.

