Netflix streaming down for thousands of users

Netflix’s video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.



About 55 percent of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.



Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

