Republican rebel Liz Cheney to teach at University of Virginia

Former US Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney has been appointed as a professor at the University of Virginia, the school said on Wednesday.
Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress last year to an election conspiracy theorist, will assume the role of professor of practice at the university's Center for Politics, it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 56-year-old daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney had become a pariah in the party over her membership on the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the US Capitol -- and Donald Trump’s role in fanning the flames.
Her defeat in the Wyoming Republican primary marked the end of the family's four-decade political association with one of America’s most conservative states.
“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” Cheney said in a statement.
“I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve, but strengthen our democracy,” she said.
Read more: Challenger hits Liz Cheney, says Republicans must work with former US President Trump
-
Challenger hits Liz Cheney, says Republicans must work with former US President TrumpRep. Elise Stefanik stated her case Thursday for replacing Rep. Liz Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican leader, implicitly lambasting Cheney’s ... World News
-
Liz Cheney’s battle with Donald Trump sows GOP doubts on leadership jobHouse Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said members of his party are questioning whether Representative Liz Cheney can continue in her leadership role ... World News
-
Nikki Haley announces run for US presidency in first challenge for ex-boss TrumpFormer South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that she will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, putting her at odds with ... World News
-
US grand jury to recommend charges in Trump 2020 election probeA US grand jury probing interference by Donald Trump’s campaign in the 2020 election has recommended multiple indictments, the forewoman revealed ... World News
-
Trump heads to New Hampshire, South Carolina in bid to jump-start campaignFormer US President Donald Trump will swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in the first two stops of a presidential campaign ... World News