Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. (Reuters)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it suspended nuclear pact because US was using it to help Ukraine

Reuters, Geneva
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow had been forced to suspend its participation in the new START nuclear arms control treaty because Washington was using it to help Ukraine attack Russian strategic sites.

Speaking at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Ryabkov said that the United States and its Western allies wanted to see Russia strategically defeated in Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The situation further degraded after US attempts to assess the security of Russian strategic facilities outlined under the New START Treaty by assisting the Kyiv regime in conducting armed attacks against them,” Ryabkov said.

“Under these circumstances, we were forced to announce the suspension of the Treaty.”

Read more:

Russian forces clash with Ukrainian sabotage group in border region

Germany’s Scholz says Putin not ready for peace talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size