Russian President Putin cancels domestic trip amid reports of border attack: Kremlin
Vladimir Putin scrapped plans to travel to southern Russia Thursday amid what the Kremlin called an “attack on the border with Ukraine.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president was receiving regular reports on the events from top security officials. The Federal Security Service said earlier its forces, together with the military, were repelling what it said was an attack by “armed Ukrainian nationalists in a border area of the Bryansk Region.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Peskov said Putin plans to hold a regular meeting of his Security Council on Friday, denying reports in some Russian media that a special session had been scheduled Thursday to discuss the events.
Putin will hold the meeting with teachers he’d planned to conduct in the southern city of Pyatigorsk by video conference Thursday, Peskov said.
Russian state news agencies offered conflicting accounts of the events in the border area near Ukraine Thursday, with some reporting casualties among civilians blamed on unidentified attackers, who numbered in the dozens.
Ukraine dismissed the claims as a Russian “provocation aimed at building public support for the invasion.”
Ukraine’s Northern Military Command warned on February 23 that intelligence reports showed sightings of troops without insignia and wearing uniforms similar to Ukrainian ones in Russia’s Bryansk region close to the border.
Read more:
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
Russian forces clash with Ukrainian sabotage group in border region
US, NATO role in Ukraine risks ‘catastrophic consequences’: Russia
-
Russia, China blast Western ‘blackmail and threats’ at G20: StatementRussia and China on Thursday criticized the West for employing “blackmail and threats” against other countries, Moscow said following a meeting of the ... World News
-
Torture chambers in Ukraine’s Kherson ‘financed by Russian state’: InvestigatorsA network of at least 20 torture chambers in the recently liberated southern Ukrainian region of Kherson was “planned and directly financed by the ... World News
-
Russia says it suspended nuclear pact because US was using it to help UkraineRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow had been forced to suspend its participation in the new START nuclear arms ... World News