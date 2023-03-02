Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A statue of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is seen, created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline, with the Russian flag painted on the stone she sits on, in Langelinie, Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 2, 2023. (Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters)
A statue of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is seen, created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline, with the Russian flag painted on the stone she sits on, in Langelinie, Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 2, 2023. (Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters)

Russian flag painted on base of Denmark’s ‘Little Mermaid’ statue

Reuters, Copenhagen
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Russian flag was discovered painted onto the base of Denmark’s “The Little Mermaid” statue on Thursday in what police said was a “case of vandalism” at Copenhagen’s most famous landmark and a popular tourist attraction.

It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of the same name, and is sat on a rock by a waterside promenade.

The white, blue and red stripes of the Russian flag were painted across the front of the stone.

Read more:

Nord Stream investigations by Denmark, Sweden and Germany are ongoing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size