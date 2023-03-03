Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
School children wearing padded hoods to protect them from falling debris take part in a tsunami simulation drill ahead of World Tsunami Awareness Day at Futaba elementary school in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, November 4, 2016
School children wearing padded hoods to protect them from falling debris take part in a tsunami simulation drill ahead of World Tsunami Awareness Day at Futaba elementary school in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, November 4, 2016. (File photo)

Anger in Japan after report on plan to clear student debt in exchange for having kids

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japan’s ruling party faced backlash from opposition lawmakers and the public this week after reports surfaced that it is mulling a plan to forgive student debt for those who have a child.

A panel of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated Japanese politics since World War II, said on Thursday that they might include the suggestion in a broader proposal aimed at reducing the financial burden from education. The plan is being crafted by the LDP’s research commission for education rebuilding, Jiji Press reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For years, the world’s third-largest economy has struggled to address a declining fertility rate. The debt forgiveness proposal is one effort at reversing that trend.

Figures released earlier this week showed that Japan’s births for 2022 were lower than at any other point since records began in 1899.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has prioritized boosting birth rates, including pledging more spending on childcare and planning a new agency dedicated to children and families.

The LDP’s education commission, which makes recommendations to the government, has suggested a reduction in student loan payments or a full exemption for those who have a child.

Officials may issue special education bonds to fund the policy, the commission said.

But on social media, opposition politicians and others said the proposal discriminated against those who don’t — or can’t — have children.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Ichiro Ozawa, a senior politician in the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, wrote on Twitter, labeling the policy insidious. Another lawmaker from the Japanese Communist Party, Taku Yamazoe, called the plan “insane,” and instead urged for a cut in tuition fees.

The head of the research commission, Masahiko Shibayama, defended the proposal.

In response to a critical comment on Twitter, he said there was a “misunderstanding about the plan, which will apply to both genders.” He said there have been no objections to the proposal so far.

Read more:

Russian sub launches cruise missile from Sea of Japan in a drill

Australia, India, Japan, US FMs wary of China’s might, push Indo-Pacific option

Japan to relax border controls for passengers from China from Wednesday

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size