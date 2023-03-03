Four-year-old shoots friend in Canada

A six-year-old boy was sent to hospital after being shot by his four-year-old friend in an Indigenous community in Canada’s Manitoba province, police said Thursday.
The two children were at a home on Peguis First Nation, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Winnipeg, Monday night “when they gained access to a firearm,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.
“The four-year-old child discharged the firearm, which struck a six-year-old child,” who was rushed to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
An adult male has been arrested and faces a charge of unlawful storage of firearms. Five guns and a crossbow were also seized.
