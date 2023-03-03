Theme
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to members of the media as he attends a European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to members of the media as he attends a European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023. (Reuters)

G20 no longer an economic forum: EU’s Josep Borrell

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Group of 20 (G20) is no longer an economic forum and has become a platform to discuss geopolitical issues, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Friday.

The Russia-Ukraine war has dominated two recent meetings of G20 foreign and finance ministers in India, the current president of the bloc.

