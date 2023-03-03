G20 no longer an economic forum: EU’s Josep Borrell

The Group of 20 (G20) is no longer an economic forum and has become a platform to discuss geopolitical issues, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Friday.

The Russia-Ukraine war has dominated two recent meetings of G20 foreign and finance ministers in India, the current president of the bloc.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India is buying Russian oil below western price cap, officials say

Blinken, Lavrov spoke briefly on margins of G20 meeting in New Delhi

India should use G20 to help end Ukraine war: Italy’s Meloni