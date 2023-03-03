Philippines bans fishing as oil spill spreads

Thousands of fishermen in the Philippines have been ordered to stay ashore as authorities struggled Friday to contain an oil spill from a sunken tanker that is threatening the region’s rich marine life and economy.

The slick off Mindoro island, south of the capital Manila, stretched for 120 kilometers (75 miles) and was about nine kilometers offshore, said Ram Temena, disaster operations chief in the affected province of Mindoro Oriental.

The Philippine Coast Guard is still looking for the Princess Empress, which had engine trouble and sank in rough seas off Naujan municipality on Tuesday.

It was carrying 800,000 liters (210,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil from Bataan province, near Manila, to the central province of Iloilo.

Another vessel rescued the 20 crew members on board.

Diesel fuel, which had been powering the Philippine tanker, and some of the cargo have leaked into the sea, the coast guard said previously, sparking concern for the environment and industries dependent on the ocean.

Rough seas have prevented the deployment of oil spill booms to stop the toxic material spreading, coast guard spokesman Armando Balilo told local media.

Instead, they were spraying chemical dispersants on the water surface to break down the oil.

It is not known how much diesel fuel and industrial fuel oil is in the water.

Provincial Governor Humerlito Dolor said the situation was “getting worse”. He had ordered the province’s 18,000 registered fishermen to stay on shore until it was safe to fish. In the meantime, they would receive food packs.

“It will have a big impact on us,” said Dolor. “Based on experience, the adverse effects on the community will be long term.”

Pola Mayor Jennifer Cruz said some dead fish coated with oil had washed up on the shores of the municipality, which is one down from Naujan.

“Our entire coastline was hit by the oil spill,” said Cruz.

“Earlier, we could smell the foul odor. It’s like we’re inside an auto shop.”

She said coast guard personnel and volunteers were cleaning up oil from beaches, some using their bare hands, and had already filled several drums with the toxic material.

