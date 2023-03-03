Russian sub launches cruise missile from Sea of Japan in a drill
A Russian submarine in the Sea of Japan has hit a land target over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away with a Kalibr cruise missile in a drill, Russia's defense ministry said on Friday, the same type of missile Moscow uses in the Ukraine conflict.
The ministry published a video showing the missile emerging from under the water and then hitting a target at a training area in Russia's eastern Khabarovsk region.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia, locked in a decades-old territorial dispute with Tokyo over a chain of Pacific islands, said an undisclosed number of its Pacific Fleet ships, jets and drones were also involved in the drill, securing the perimeter.
Moscow has used Kalibr missiles to attack multiple targets in Ukraine, including power stations, by launching them from ships and submarines in the Black Sea.
Read more:
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
-
Moldova finds missile debris in the north after Russian airstrike in UkraineA police patrol found missile debris in northern Moldova on Thursday, hours after overnight Russian missile strikes on targets in neighboring Ukraine, ... World News
-
Russia’s warship with hypersonic missiles arrives for drills with S.Africa, ChinaRussia’s flagship frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has arrived in the South African port of Richards Bay for exercises ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin says Sarmat nuclear missile to be deployed this yearRussian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year following US reports that ... World News