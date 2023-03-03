Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A member of the police Special Operations Group (GOES) plays with one of the trained police dogs, in Tumaco, Colombia September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A member of the police Special Operations Group (GOES) plays with one of the trained police dogs, in Tumaco, Colombia September 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Two dead, police held hostage in Colombia in violent protest against oil company

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A police officer and civilian were killed during violent protests in Colombia’s Caqueta province on Thursday, and 79 officers and nine oilfield workers were taken hostage by members of rural communities, the government said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The violence erupted in part of the San Vicente del Caguan municipality, where members of rural and Indigenous communities blocked access to an oil field and set a fire, national police said, to demand Emerald Energy help fix roads.

President Gustavo Petro, who ordered defense and interior officials to the region, decried the killings on Twitter.

“We have a popular movement which by its exclusion and the influence of groups which want to destroy this government and subsume Colombia in war, has ended up murdering a young policeman,” he said.

The attorney general's office should investigate the killings, while the Red Cross should attend to those being held hostage, he said.

“I expect from the perpetrators the unilateral liberation of government officials before a new escalation of violence is caused,” Petro added.

The office of human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo confirmed in a statement a policeman and a civilian had been killed.

Officials from Camargo’s office were accompanying the police officers and Emerald employees who were being held, the office said on Twitter.

The officer and civilian died from gunshot wounds, police sources said, adding FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal are present in the region and could be involved in the unrest.

Protests in areas close to oil and mining projects regularly occur in Colombia as communities push for companies to build infrastructure including roads and schools.

Reuters could not immediately reach Emerald Energy, a subsidiary of China's state-owned company Sinochem, for comment.

Read more:

Ecuador seizes $330 mln worth of cocaine bound for Belgium

Dubai drug bust: 28 suspects, 3 drug trafficking rings with products worth $8.7 mln

China police train six squirrels to detect drugs, seek to replace sniffer dogs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size