US says China arming Russia ‘still on the table’
The United States has “no indication” that China has decided to supply arms to Russia, but the possibility remains “on the table,” a White House spokesman said Thursday.
“This is not a move that would be in the best interest of the Chinese and their standing in the international community, which we know they highly prize,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.
“We’ve communicated to the Chinese our concerns about this,” Kirby added.
US officials have launched a broad diplomatic offensive over the past week to warn China against providing lethal assistance -- which experts say could have a profound impact on the war in Ukraine as it enters its second year.
Beijing so far has forcefully denied the allegations that it is considering such a move.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will be hosted on Friday by US President Joe Biden, called on Beijing not to arm “the aggressor Russia,” while France urged China to be cautious.
