Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia September 26, 2022. (Reuters)
A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia September 26, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US to announce new ammunition aid to Ukraine

AFP, Washington 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States will announce new aid to war-ravaged Ukraine on Friday, consisting mainly of ammunition to help it fight against Russia’s invasion force, the White House said.

“Tomorrow, just unilaterally, the US will have another round of assistance for Ukraine,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It will include mostly ammunitions and munitions that Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have,” notably the Himars precision rocket launchers, he added.

Kirby did not provide further details.

The announcement will coincide with the visit to the White House by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Western powers have promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky they will speed up ammunition and other equipment deliveries to enable Ukraine’s military to repel new offensives by Russian troops.

The European Union recently announced an effort to urgently supply 155-millimeter shells to Kyiv.

Read more:

Russia says US aided alleged Ukraine drone attacks

US, NATO role in Ukraine risks ‘catastrophic consequences’: Russia

Russia, China blast Western ‘blackmail and threats’ at G20: Statement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size