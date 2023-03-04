Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Bangladeshi firefighter looks up as he works to douse a fire at the Bashundhara City shopping complex that caught fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Aug. 21, 2016. (File photo: AP)
A file photo shows a Bangladeshi firefighter looks up as he works to douse a fire at the Bashundhara City shopping complex that caught fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Aug. 21, 2016. (AP)

At least six killed in blast at oxygen plant in Bangladesh

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least six people were killed and several injured on Saturday when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.

The death toll could rise as a rescue operation was ongoing at the plant at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the southeastern port city of Chittagong, they added.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, a fire service official said.

“Six bodies were recovered from the site,” local government official Shahadat Hossain told Reuters, adding a rescue operation was continuing.

A huge bang was heard which shook an area with a radius of up to two kilometers, police official Nayhanul Bari said, quoting witnesses.

A massive fire at a container depot in the area killed 50 people and injured nearly 200 in June last year.

Read more:

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Authorities ban International Women’s Day march in Pakistan’s Lahore

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size