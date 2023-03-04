Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps. (AP)
In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps. (AP)

Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

Eighteen children and one other adult were treated for minor injuries, said Fabien Mulyk, mayor of the town of Corps, where the incident happened.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They are all doing well,” he told The Associated Press.

The regional prosecutor has opened an investigation. The mayor said the “most probable scenario” is that the driver had some kind of medical problem while behind the wheel.

Local officials told French media that weather conditions were clear when the bus left the road, and no ice or snow on the section where the bus vehicle crashed. They said all the children were wearing seat belts.

A photo from the town published online showed the bus leaning off the slope of a ravine in a tangle of dried branches with its windshield shattered.

Read more:

Greece to wrap up search at train crash site

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size