Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a recent Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Death toll in strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia rises to 11: Officials

Reuters
The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Saturday after a woman’s body was found in the debris, the state emergency service said.

One child was among those killed in Thursday’s early-morning strike on the five-storey residential building, the service said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials from the regional administration said in another post that a Russian S-300 missile had hit the building.

In a post on Telegram shortly after the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to hold Russia accountable.

“The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land.”

“We will drive all the occupiers out and they will definitely be held accountable for everything.”

