Provincial governor, five others shot dead in central Philippines: Widow

A provincial governor in the central Philippines and five other people were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday in the latest attack against local politicians, his widow and officials said.

President Ferdinand Marcos condemned what he described as the “assassination” of his political ally, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, and vowed to bring swift justice to his killers.

